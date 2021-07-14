Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,426,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,710 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.74% of Brady worth $76,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 19.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the first quarter valued at $1,577,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 78.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brady by 9.8% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 225,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 20,098 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.85. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

