Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,785 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570,574 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.46% of Citrix Systems worth $80,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTXS. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $113.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.95. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTXS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $286,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,685. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

