Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 23,899 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,305,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $75,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,054,000 after purchasing an additional 210,189 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,138,000 after purchasing an additional 290,613 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.1% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,528,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,331,000 after purchasing an additional 101,055 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,477,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,423,000 after purchasing an additional 99,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,351,000 after acquiring an additional 85,300 shares in the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $66.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $67.72.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 80.56%.

TRNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.