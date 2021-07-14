Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ DISCB opened at $57.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.07. Discovery has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $150.72.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Discovery makes up 3.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

