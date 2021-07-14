Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Diversey Holdings Ltd. is a provider of hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions. Diversey Holdings Ltd. is based in FORT MILL, S.C. “

DSEY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diversey from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Diversey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $17.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.02. Diversey has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $631.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.80 million. Analysts predict that Diversey will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSEY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Diversey during the first quarter worth approximately $147,207,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at $74,536,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at $44,153,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at $43,001,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at $40,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

