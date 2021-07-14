dKargo Market Capitalization Hits $112.15 Million (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last seven days, dKargo has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. dKargo has a total market cap of $112.15 million and approximately $13.70 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dKargo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0997 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00052204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.69 or 0.00862057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005321 BTC.

About dKargo

dKargo (CRYPTO:DKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,241,666 coins. The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

