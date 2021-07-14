DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of DMC Global worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 4th quarter worth about $958,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,002,000 after acquiring an additional 118,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMC Global stock opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. DMC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.11.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

