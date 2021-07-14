Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DNHBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dnb Asa from €129.00 ($151.76) to €125.00 ($147.06) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group raised Dnb Asa to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Dnb Asa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

DNHBY stock opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23. Dnb Asa has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.54.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

