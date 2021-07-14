Do Holdings (Wa), Llc Sells 108,939 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) major shareholder Do Holdings (Wa), Llc sold 108,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $5,636,503.86. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:ZI opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $60.28.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

