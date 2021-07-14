Do Holdings (Wa), Llc Sells 108,939 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) major shareholder Do Holdings (Wa), Llc sold 108,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $5,636,503.86. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE:ZI opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $60.28.
About ZoomInfo Technologies
