DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $330.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. DocuSign traded as high as $298.43 and last traded at $294.49, with a volume of 19174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $288.02.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,835 shares of company stock valued at $17,154,896. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in DocuSign by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.66, a PEG ratio of 102.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.02.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

