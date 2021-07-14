Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $25.70 billion and $1.38 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.95 or 0.00393689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008972 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000579 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,425,890,754 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

