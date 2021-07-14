Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,779,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 83,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Stevens purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.28. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

