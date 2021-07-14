Donald R. Smith, Jr. Sells 1,351 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stock

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.52, for a total transaction of $192,544.52.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $139.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $112.29 and a one year high of $159.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.04.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 988,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,963,000 after purchasing an additional 753,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,251,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,971,000 after purchasing an additional 268,176 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 241,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,933,000 after purchasing an additional 160,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

