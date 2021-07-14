DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $770,724.48 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.16, for a total transaction of $770,724.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Thursday, June 24th, Stanley Tang sold 13,741 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $2,476,128.20.

On Monday, June 7th, Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $5,751,200.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Stanley Tang sold 3,401 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total transaction of $464,984.72.

DASH stock traded down $5.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.84. 30,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299,928. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion and a PE ratio of -23.34.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DASH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $7,426,893,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DoorDash by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,986,000 after buying an additional 4,899,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DoorDash by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,989,000 after buying an additional 1,862,768 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,258,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,027,000 after buying an additional 507,479 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.