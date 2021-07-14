DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.09

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 32720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

DOYU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. 86 Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. DouYu International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.85 and a beta of 0.77.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 122.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 20,084 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DouYu International by 46.4% in the first quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 30,845 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in DouYu International by 191.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,484,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DouYu International by 11.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 58,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in DouYu International by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,927 shares during the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

