DraftKings Inc. (NYSE:DKNG) Insider Sells $2,555,199.88 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NYSE:DKNG) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $2,555,199.88.

On Wednesday, May 26th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,491,459.00.

NYSE:DKNG opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

