Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Bart Volkmer Sells 10,000 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $308,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $2,672,443.45.

On Thursday, May 13th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $244,900.00.

Dropbox stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,117,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,747,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $31.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,416,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,652,000 after buying an additional 550,202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Dropbox by 96,421.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,382,000 after buying an additional 10,243,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dropbox by 965.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,107,000 after buying an additional 5,803,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,611,000 after buying an additional 513,318 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Dropbox by 27,777.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,973,000 after buying an additional 4,035,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

