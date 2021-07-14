Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $88,571.00

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $88,571.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00041796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00113645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00150923 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,587.66 or 0.99985907 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.00 or 0.00948083 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.