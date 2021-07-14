Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) CFO Bryan T. Hipsher Purchases 3,000 Shares

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00.
Shares of NYSE DNB traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $20.80. 20,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,630. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion and a PE ratio of -28.51. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
DNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.
Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.
