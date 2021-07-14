Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) CFO Bryan T. Hipsher Purchases 3,000 Shares

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00.

Shares of NYSE DNB traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $20.80. 20,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,630. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion and a PE ratio of -28.51. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.