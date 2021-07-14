Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNB shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 47,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $999,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,373.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $185,980,000.00. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $20.80. 1,194,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,710. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.64.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

