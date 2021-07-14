Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.13.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNB shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.
In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 47,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $999,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,373.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $185,980,000.00. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $20.80. 1,194,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,710. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.64.
Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.
About Dun & Bradstreet
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.
