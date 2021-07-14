Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 14th. Dusk Network has a market cap of $41.01 million and approximately $8.98 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00051562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00015471 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.04 or 0.00853121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

