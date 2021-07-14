DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 30th

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th.
NYSE KTF opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.10.
