DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 30th

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th.

NYSE KTF opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.10.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

