Earl Wayne Garrison Sells 23,256 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NYSE:JBHT) Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NYSE:JBHT) Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 23,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.17, for a total value of $4,236,545.52.

JBHT opened at $166.91 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.22 and a 1-year high of $183.80.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

