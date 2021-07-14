Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble Sells 9,000 Shares

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of DEA traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.67. 452,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,425. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 102.43 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 14.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.
DEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
