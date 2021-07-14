Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble Sells 9,000 Shares

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DEA traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.67. 452,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,425. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 102.43 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 14.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

