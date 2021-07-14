Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) Shares Bought by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 431,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,716 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. 20.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,534. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $15.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.0458 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by various industries such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, health care, hospital, industrial development revenue, insured-education, insured-escrowed/pre-refunded, insured-general obligations, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, water and sewer, senior living/life care, and transportation.

