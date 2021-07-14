Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing orally bioavailable, small molecule therapies for rare muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boulder, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EWTX. Wedbush initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edgewise Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $23.96 on Monday. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $40.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.01.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $656,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $975,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,953,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

