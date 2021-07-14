Edify Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 14th (OTCMKTS:EACPU)

Edify Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:EACPU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 14th. Edify Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Edify Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS EACPU opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96. Edify Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

