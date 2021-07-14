Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,155 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.30 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.89.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.