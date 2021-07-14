Elaine Castellanos Sells 10,000 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:RETA) Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:RETA) CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,245,500.00.

Elaine Castellanos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $1,426,500.00.

Shares of NYSE RETA traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $132.19. The company had a trading volume of 764 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,367. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.34 and a 12-month high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

