Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Short Interest Down 99.6% in June

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 801,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 862,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

NYSE:EFC traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 30.47 and a quick ratio of 30.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $774.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.19. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 172.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

