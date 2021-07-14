eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eMagin Corporation is a leading developer of virtual imaging technology, eMagin combines integrated circuits, microdisplays, and optics to create a virtual image equivalent to the real image of a computer monitor or large screen TV. These miniature, high-performance, virtual imaging modules provide access to information-rich text, data, and video which can facilitate the opening of new mass markets for wearable PCs, wireless Internet appliances and mobile phones, portable DVD-viewers, digital cameras, and other emerging applications. “

Get eMagin alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMAN traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 439,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,236. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. eMagin has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $210.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, COO Amalkumar Ghosh sold 50,000 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 8,119 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $30,040.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 289,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,817. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,456,682 shares of company stock valued at $5,107,391 in the last 90 days. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eMagin (EMAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.