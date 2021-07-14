Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Short Interest Up 450.0% in June

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Mark A. Freemer bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,981.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emclaire Financial stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,955 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 2.46% of Emclaire Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCF stock opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.47. Emclaire Financial has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.56.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 18.53%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

