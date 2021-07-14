Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “
Shares of ENTA opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.39. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $56.97.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.
