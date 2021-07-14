Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Shares of ENTA opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.39. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $56.97.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

