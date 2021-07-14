Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Down 3.3%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s share price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 26,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,042,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

The company has a market cap of $947.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.56.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.