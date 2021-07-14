Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading 3.6% Higher

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)’s stock price traded up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.22. 17,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,394,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $714.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,041.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $178,209.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 340,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 343.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,190,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

