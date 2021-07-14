Energy Services Fund Gp L. Bcp Sells 5,000 Shares of Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Stock

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) major shareholder Energy Services Fund Gp L. Bcp sold 5,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CHRA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 32,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,132. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $155.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $52.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.