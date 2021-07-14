Energy Web Token (EWT) Reaches Market Cap of $157.18 Million

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be bought for $5.23 or 0.00016086 BTC on major exchanges. Energy Web Token has a total market cap of $157.18 million and $978,672.00 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energy Web Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00041889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00112883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00151474 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,520.16 or 1.00055763 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.18 or 0.00954338 BTC.

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energy Web Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energy Web Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energy Web Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energy Web Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energy Web Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.