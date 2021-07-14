Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 321.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

ENLV traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $7.83. 1,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,488. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $123.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.03. Enlivex Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $29.40.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden Green Inc. boosted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 51.5% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $5,283,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

