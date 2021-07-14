EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Searle & CO. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 40.0% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $365.30. 19,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $369.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.60.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

