EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,233 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.57. 31,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,478. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $117.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.06.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

