EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 374,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $24,815,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,850,000 after buying an additional 2,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 157,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 94,245 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,432,000 after buying an additional 17,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter.

KRE stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,869,438. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.12. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

