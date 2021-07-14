EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $21.02 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4,726.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,880 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 358,300 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $21,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,692,910. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Motors has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.