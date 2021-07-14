EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 73,608 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,608 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $225,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 34,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $690,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,321,000 after purchasing an additional 25,703 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,653. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $70.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

