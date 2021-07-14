EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $108.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to announce sales of $108.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.70 million. EPR Properties reported sales of $97.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $438.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $436.50 million to $440.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $495.04 million, with estimates ranging from $482.36 million to $502.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in EPR Properties by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,125,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,434,000 after buying an additional 13,299 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after buying an additional 480,945 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $35,405,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in EPR Properties by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,140,000 after buying an additional 47,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPR traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.32. 13,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $56.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPR Properties (EPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.