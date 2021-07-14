EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in EQT were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in EQT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of EQT by 3.0% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of EQT by 3.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of EQT by 20.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of EQT by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

EQT stock opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

