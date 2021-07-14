Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Short Interest Update

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the June 15th total of 5,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of EQH stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.28. 108,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,864. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.60. Equitable has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQH. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Equitable by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Equitable by 24.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Equitable by 56.5% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Equitable during the first quarter worth $48,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. upped their target price on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

