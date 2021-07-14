Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Short Interest Update

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the June 15th total of 5,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of EQH stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.28. 108,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,864. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.60. Equitable has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $35.46.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQH. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Equitable by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Equitable by 24.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Equitable by 56.5% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Equitable during the first quarter worth $48,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EQH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. upped their target price on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
