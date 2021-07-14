Eric Lefebvre Sells 12,500 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLRX) Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLRX) insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $360,875.00.

PLRX traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $25.25. 974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,194. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $43.92.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

