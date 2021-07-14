Erica J. Rogers Sells 11,000 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NYSE:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NYSE:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $517,220.00.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,602. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

