Ero Copper Corp. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Cormark has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$155.19 million during the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.80.

TSE ERO opened at C$25.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.75. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$15.98 and a one year high of C$29.76. The company has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

