Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 1,853 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 265.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,756,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KSU. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.40.

KSU traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,923. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.49. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $147.10 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

